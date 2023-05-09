The Dutch success in Belgium. The reconstruction work at Ajax. The future of Santiago Giménez at Feyenoord and a preview of the first semi-final of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Those are the ingredients of the AD Football podcast. Etienne Verhoeff goes through them with Johan Inan.

The new technical director of Ajax is faced with a monster job this summer. In Panenka, the football show of AD.nl, Sjoerd Mososu Mislintat gave a suggestion: one the trainer then bring back two former players. ‘Joël Veltman is the first thing I think of. Ajax can use someone at right back or centrally. And a player who also brings something footballing’, Inan responds to the question who he would get. ‘But yes, Brighton can also enter Europe, so the question is whether it is possible. Ziyech is of course a dream transfer for every supporter. He hasn’t played much in recent years. And I hear that Milan is following him, so I don’t know if that is feasible.’ See also Ice hockey | HIFK crushed Kiekko-Espoo for the second time in the women's finals

Seasonal fever is slowly rising in Rotterdam. And one man stands out very emphatically at Feyenoord. The striker. ‘Giménez is already being mentioned by various clubs in Europe. And then amounts of thirty million are mentioned. If I were Feyenoord I would keep him for another year. He has only scored fourteen goals this year, so next season that will be towards twenty, twenty-five. Then it’s worth even more. I think he has very good runs. He leaves from the line of defense just at the right time, so that he is not offside. Over the past six months I have become convinced of him.’

