A visit to the football-crazy Milaa, reminiscing about football with Frank Rijkaard, the title of FC Barcelona, ​​the season of Frenkie de Jong, the battle for third place in the Eredivisie and changing offensive or defensive in a match: Etienne Verhoeff and Maarten Wijffels are already discussing these topics in a new AD Football podcast.

The Dagblad van het Noorden did not place an FC Groningen-Ajax match story in the newspaper on Monday, but an obituary. Wijffels agrees, although the make-up game this afternoon is important for third place in the premier league. In other words: the difference between Europa League and Conference League. “I think it would be an advantage for Ajax that they now play against FC Groningen without an audience. There is nothing left for them to play for and then there is also a match with empty stands. If the benevolent fans are still there, that can still provide motivation for FC Groningen.” See also Fatal Model invests in football and aims to expand the sex market

In Rotterdam it was a party yesterday, just like in Barcelona. After years of Madrid domination, there was another title for Barça, but one with mixed feelings. “Frenkie de Jong is the Dutch footballer of this season. If you are blackmailed by your club and your salary data is thrown out into the street with the aim of you leaving, but you resist that pressure and you can step over it… You play and you are important for Barcelona. So hats off!’

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Eredivisie, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can see all our videos about Dutch football.

