It’s dilemma Tuesday in the AD Football podcast. Two suspended games will be played today. With what plan do you start such a duel? What would John Heitinga do now with Ajax towards the cup final? And the choices for Xavi Simons and Arne Slot. Etienne Verhoeff and Sjoerd Mossou discuss all this in the podcast.

Nineteen minutes NAC-Willem II and more than seventy minutes FC Groningen-NEC. That is on the agenda today. The reason: the misconduct of some supporters and the stricter measures of the KNVB. “It creates clarity for the public,” says Mossou.

“But there are a lot of complications involved. You must complete all those abandoned matches. And you continue to argue about striking. Feyenoord-Ajax made perfect sense to strike it, but you will also get matches where you wonder whether you should strike because of one or two weirdos. And you still have the behavior of players and trainers. You’re crazy about those disturbances in the field. Like at Twente-Sparta with that assistant from Sparta and Sambo. Clubs can also take responsibility in this.” See also Russia announces sanctions against Deutsche Welle

Ajax lost 3-0 to PSV on Sunday. The two teams will meet in the cup final on Sunday. Passing players can be difficult for Heitinga in view of his future, says Mossou. “As Heitinga, you can also ask yourself whether you should be head coach at Ajax next season. Is that smart? Is becoming an assistant such a huge demotion? There is still so much uncertainty at Ajax towards next season. Which players have to leave or will leave? You should not judge him on these months, but on his past as a trainer at Ajax. In Amsterdam they see him at work every day. Do they know how he trains and how he interacts with players. They have to make a decision based on that.”

