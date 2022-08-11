Feyenoord practiced against FC Dordrecht this week. Remarkable, because on Sunday, Slot’s team played against Vitesse in the Eredivisie. It has everything to do with the coach’s mindset. ‘It is Feyenoord’s new strategy, not Slot’s. He also did it this way at AZ in the past. Many clubs complain about the full program. Feyenoord wants to pick up that rhythm of three games in eight days. They have that schedule from September to November. That is why he wants to introduce that rhythm to the players now. He wants to increase the intensity rather than slow down a bit during the week.’

Feyenoord announced this week that Marcos Lopez is coming to the club. But it doesn’t stop there. “A defender who can play in the left back. Two midfielders. They are almost done with Paixão, a Brazilian. So no, they’re not ready yet.’

Criticism of Ten Hag in England has increased considerably in one week. “We have been warned about that in advance. In the English media, the bottom stone is brought out when things don’t go well. And certainly at Manchester United. If you also try to fix things with Arnautovic, then the public will be disappointed and you will get the full brunt.’

Also the tactics of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the shifting with the opening game of the World Cup and football players and criminals.

