5 questions A tumor with teeth, tufts of hair and bones: this is how a teratoma is created

A growth complete with teeth, hair and bone tissue. It sounds like a bad horror movie, but it really exists. A teratoma can sometimes weigh a few kilos. What is it exactly? And how (often) does a tumor develop with human tissues? Martin Rijlaarsdam, internist-oncologist at Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, explains. “1 to 10 in 100,000 people have the above-mentioned tumor form, either benign or malignant.”