Feyenoord, PSV, FC Twente and AZ are impressing with their play in the first weeks of this season. FC Twente pushed Ajax deeper into trouble by winning 3-1 in Enschede. And is Ron Jans the savior of FC Utrecht? It is all discussed in the AD Voetbalpodcast. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Mikos Gouka.

“Ajax’s gap with PSV, Feyenoord, AZ and FC Twente is so big. Not only in points, but also in football,” says Gouka. “I assume that Maurice Steijn realizes that he is not going to become national champion with Ajax.”

How different it is in Eindhoven and Rotterdam. “Feyenoord fans now take an abacus to De Kuip. In the past, the fans in the stadium were still unsure whether a power play was still played under Slot to ensure victory in the final phase. Now it is often a large wave of attacks.”

And as easy as it is at Feyenoord, it also seems to be just as easy in Eindhoven. "PSV relies on its own strength and that is something we are not very used to in the past. And they have a reborn Luuk de Jong at striker."

