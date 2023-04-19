The first semi-finalists are known in the Champions League: AC Milan and Real Madrid. Taste maker Napoli, for many a certain semi-finalist, was therefore eliminated. Etienne Verhoeff discusses this with Johan Inan in the AD Football podcast. They also talk about the lessons of Feyenoord in Europe, referees with a transmitter and Ajax to Germany.

Not Napoli but AC Milan is in the semifinals. Has football lost again, does Verhoeff want to know from Inan? “There are plenty of people who enjoy a solid defensive plan like Milan did against Napoli. They just couldn’t get through it and it hasn’t been running at Napoli in recent weeks. I’ve been there twice this season. That team played football so easily then. With that, the Champions League loses the biggest seasoning.”

In Serie A, Napoli has a big lead over the pursuers. For example, the gap with AC Milan was more than twenty points. ,,Napoli has known for a long time that it will be champion and may therefore lack the tension you need for the Champions League. I think Feyenoord will benefit from this schedule with European football during the week. In Europe you are forced to play at a higher tempo and create more position changes. If you extend that rhythm to the Eredivisie, then you will not benefit from a Cambuur and RKC."

