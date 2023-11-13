Who can follow the flawless leader PSV? That was the question at Feyenoord – AZ. A winner that never really came off. In the AD Voetbalpodcast, Etienne Verhoeff discusses with Maarten Wijffels what caused this. Furthermore, the best team goal of the season, Jorrel Hato and the captain’s armband, being happy with a point and more.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
06:56
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Football #podcast #Feyenoord #top #match #hoped