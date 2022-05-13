What will Ajax look like next season? The emotional tribute to Jody Lukoki at FC Twente is widely acclaimed. Will Heracles still have to play the play-offs? And who should keep the Conference League final at Feyenoord? Etienne Verhoeff discusses these topics in the AD Voetbalpodcast with Johan Inan.

Ajax is facing a major metamorphosis. ,,We’ve said it before, a number of players are leaving and that means there will be transfers. You have also seen that Ajax’s bench is not as heavily occupied as might have been hoped. Although I also think that some guys may have played too little. Ten Hag does not speak of bank players, but at PSV boys like Bruma and Doan came in without difficulty if it was necessary. In that respect, Dutch trainers can learn something from their German colleagues”, says Inan.

It is not inconceivable that there will be another ‘real’ technical director at Ajax. This position is now satisfactorily filled by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, among others. ,,But the game of the negotiations involves a lot and I think that someone with some experience in this is desirable at Ajax. But Huntelaar is not doing a snooping internship. He is at the club every day.” See also Wages are rising faster and faster, low incomes benefit

Ghost of relegation

The relegation specter is still lingering in many stadiums next Sunday. Willem II has also been thought to have been relegated in the AD Voetbalpodcast in recent months, but everything can still happen at the bottom. According to Inan, Heracles must fear Sparta and the other fighters at the bottom of the ranking. ,,You shouldn’t think that Heracles, where that balloon is completely deflating, will also get a jump-off after it, because then things can go very wrong.”

Justin Bijlow is well on his way to getting fit again at Feyenoord, but Ofir Marciano kept everything in recent weeks. Who should Arne Slot trust for the Conference League final, and what will his considerations be in that decision?

