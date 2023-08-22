PSV has one more hurdle to overcome on the way to the Champions League: Rangers FC. With a striking reinforcement a day before the game: Sergiño Dest. Rik Elfrink from Glasgow observes a much-needed reinforcement in a new AD Football podcast. Etienne Verhoeff looks forward to that game with him, the financial state of PSV and ‘the champagne’ of Michiel Kramer.

“Cyriel Dessers was at the press conference and he reminded the journalists of his two goals in De Kuip against PSV as Feyenoord striker,” Elfrink tells the podcast. “It makes sense. Rangers has a premier league vanguard with Dessers, Danilo and Sam Lammers. Everyone thinks it will be an easy victory for PSV, but I don’t know that yet. That match against Vitesse also showed some problems.”

Rangers-PSV is a rematch of last season. PSV stumbled over the Rangers horde with the Champions League in sight. But things have changed for both teams. "At PSV, the situation has changed a year later. You feel that there is a little more peace. Last year there was a lot of financial pressure on the game against Rangers and a possible departure of Gakpo played a role. You now have the idea that there is less stress."

