Will the Netherlands have two teams in the quarterfinals of a European tournament after tonight? Feyenoord then has to win against Shakhtar Donetsk and AZ has to keep Lazio away. Etienne Verhoeff goes through those duels with Mikos Gouka, but they also talk about the Champions League and the new commissioner of the KNVB, Clarence Seedorf.

“When you see the level in the Champions League with Real Madrid and Napoli, you can see again why it is the most beautiful sport in the world”, Gouka looks back on an evening of football. “It’s often about attacking football these days and Madrid doesn’t do that. It’s more of a counter-squad, but perfected. Awesome.”

In Rotterdam they are preparing for Feyenoord's duel with Shakhtar Donetsk. What's more important? That Europa League or the national title? "Becoming champion is the most important thing for Feyenoord. This enforces your Champions League placement. Defeating Shakhtar will only make the program tougher. Especially with the clubs that are still in the Europa League."

It is especially difficult for coach Arne Slot to prepare the weekend matches with his selection. ,,In the first instance, the midweek matches take precedence. Friday is then running out and Saturday on the field, but no longer than half an hour, says the medical staff. You can no longer specifically prepare for Sunday’s match against Ajax. Applying that finesse or grinding in the tactical style of play is more ideal with a full week of preparation.”

AZ defends a 2-1 lead over Lazio in Alkmaar. How does Gouka see the opportunities? ,,AZ with one and a half legs in the quarterfinals. AZ must be able to finish this at home.”

View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.