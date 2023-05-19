The elimination of AZ by West Ham United. The battle for third place in the premier league and who will be champion in the Kitchen Champion Division? Politicians and KNVB talk about actions against beer throwing, homophobic songs and unnecessary roles of players. And many more things are discussed in the AD Football podcast with Etienne Verhoeff and Maarten Wijffels.

,,AZ’s most dangerous moment was the unintentional back pass from West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer’, Wijffels looks back on AZ’s elimination. In Alkmaar it became 0-1 for number 15 of the Premier League. “It was just not offensive at AZ. If you look over two matches, the difference between West Ham and AZ is made by two standard situations. There was no more difference. If you take everything together this season in Europe, AZ did a great job. It is a pity that they did not make it to the final.” See also Prime Minister Draghi resigns after killing coalition parties by vote

Meanwhile, in recent weeks in the Netherlands it has been a lot about stopped matches. This has of course also been noticed by politicians in The Hague. “Politicians see that football is trying to tackle abuses with drastic measures. The Hague feels the urgency to participate as well. The KNVB also needs politicians for a digital reporting obligation for people with a stadium ban. The plans are already there, but have not been legally implemented. The Hague has now promised to provide feedback and take action before the summer.”

