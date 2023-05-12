AZ loses in London, but still has every chance of a place in the Conference League final. Rotterdam is preparing for the title of Feyenoord, but why did Slot’s team not fall through the lower limit this season? And Noppert remains in the premier league. Etienne Verhoeff goes through it with Mikos Gouka in a new AD Football podcast.

“This West Ham United is not a miracle team”, Gouka looks back on the semi-finals in the Conference League against AZ. ,,AZ has left it a little bit. They scored a nice goal, but Reijnders and Clasie got quite a lot of space to play football in the first half. They could have gotten more out of that. They should be able to make up for this in the home game.”

Feyenoord can become champion in its own Kuip on Sunday. Whoever said that before this season was declared crazy. ,,This entire team had changed and you would therefore have expected before the winter break that they would fall below the lower limit more often. That it didn’t happen is a cocktail that was developed when Arnesen and Slot entered. If you hear what is happening behind the scenes, then a metamorphosis has taken place.” See also Willem van Hanegem relies on Feyenoord's national title: 'No more difficult matches'

