These are restless days in Eindhoven. First Roger Schmidt announces that he will stop as PSV trainer, then he passes his first goalkeeper in a top game. And PSV loses that match again due to a mistake by Mvogo. ,,That goalkeeper change remains interesting", Maarten Wijffels reacts. ,,Nobody thinks it is crazy to put Drommel next to it, but the moment… It seems as if they have waited for the transfer period and when there was no keeper, they gave Mvogo a chance. Still, the question is whether Mvogo is good enough. In addition, an injury is lurking for him. That boy hasn't played in a few months."

And then there is the playing style of the Eindhoven players who hardly created anything against AZ. Wijffels: ,,I always thought PSV’s way of playing was naive. They have adjusted that against Ajax and AZ. Schmidt put it down more compactly than in previous topper. But there was no depth. Then Veerman can’t lose that ball either.”

,,It didn’t work out in every way in top matches”, concludes Mikos Gouka. ,,Not against Ajax, Feyenoord, AZ, Monaco, Bilbao, Benfica. Be it the players or the system. Perhaps it is becoming a mismatch in Eindhoven. They also see this in Rotterdam and they think that this could be the time to get over PSV.’

“Everything is seen in a positive light at Feyenoord. They have touched the bottom. And build now. At PSV almost everything is seen in a negative light”, adds Wijffels.

They also discuss the future of Ruud van Nistelrooy. Should he board in Eindhoven next season? In an interview with ESPN, he left the door ajar before the Jong PSV match.

