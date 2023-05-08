The title battle has not yet been officially decided, but Feyenoord champion and PSV second seems to be the conclusion after this weekend. Furthermore, transfers, relegation pain in the North and other current affairs. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Maarten Wijffels in a new AD Football podcast.

Ajax and AZ battled for third place on Saturday evening and Ajax fought for the last chance to finish second in the Eredivisie. John Heitinga’s team got stuck at 0-0. “The times when AZ had the chance to finish first in the Eredivisie, they failed to do so, and now again,” says Wijffels. ,,They easily stayed upright in the Arena and were not inferior to Ajax. AZ could have been third now. The last match day is AZ-PSV. If PSV is definitely second and AZ wins that game… Ajax has to go to FC Twente. So the battle for third place is still open.” See also Leaked documents paint a gloomy picture for Ukraine

The people of Amsterdam are slowly sinking into a swamp from which they cannot get out. “At Ajax it is just as dramatic as under Jan Wouters at the end of the last century. Eliminated early in Europe. Mess with trainers. The top players lost. Unrest at the top. Ajax needs clarity. Not only about the trainer, but also for the players.”

Feyenoord won at Excelsior and afterwards Arne Slot complained about the artificial grass that had not been sprayed. “Excelsior doesn’t have to spray that artificial grass at all, of course,” says Wijffels. “You could have predicted that. That it has to go, that’s clear. But as long as that mat is there, they have no obligation to the opponent to place that mat as perfectly as possible.”

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Eredivisie, the standings and all the results of the matches played.

