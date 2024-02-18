PSV and Feyenoord made no mistake in the Premier League. Although the Rotterdam team made it very difficult for themselves against RKC. The moment of this weekend was Etienne Vaessen's alleged handball. Furthermore, Etienne Verhoeff and Mikos Gouka discuss Ajax's game, the relegation crash, a crisis in form among the strikers and protests in Germany.

“I also find it difficult to see,” Gouka looks back on the red card for RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen. “Referee Martin van den Kerkhof believes he has seen that Vaessen is making hands. The VAR can look back and see that it is not the case. As a referee you could also look back at the images yourself.”

Feyenoord again found it difficult to score against ten men. “It was a contingency plan offensively at Feyenoord. They shot on target 32 ​​times and then scored one goal…Feyenoord far too often decides a match at the last minute. That depends on the strikers.” See also At least 1,078 people have died or disappeared on America's migratory routes this year

In Amsterdam there was also plenty of food for thought after Ajax's 2-2 against NEC. Gouka recognizes a pattern among the Amsterdammers. “You also saw it in the Conference League that they do not recognize the moments of pressure. Then those Ajax players have to sprint so much in the first ten minutes that they are almost in the red.”

