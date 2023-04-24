Two stopped games. The 40 million match. Feyenoord walks towards the title. Erik ten Hag to the final of the FA Cup and Thomas Tuchel is lost in Munich. It’s all over in this AD Football podcast. Etienne Verhoeff walks through the football weekend with Mikos Gouka and Johan Inan on the basis of four propositions.

FC Groningen – NEC was stopped on Saturday evening after a supporter threw a plastic cup with contents at the assistant referee. PSV-Ajax was also temporarily halted because of a cup that was thrown onto the field from the audience. “It’s a complex problem when you look at the football weekend,” says Mikos Gouka. ,,You all see reactions to such an incident in Groningen. There are people who say: it’s not a brick and others respond that it’s the rules. How do you manage emotions in a stadium with fifty thousand people? That is the question.”

PSV – Ajax was an important duel for both trainers beforehand. Ruud van Nistelrooij emerged as the winner. What does the painful 3-0 defeat in Eindhoven say about John Heitinga’s future at Ajax? ‘You can blame Heitinga now,’ says Johan Inan. “There are extenuating circumstances. Afterwards it is asked whether he should not have played with three or five defenders, but that is difficult when you just have two fit central defenders.” See also Most successful albums & singles: Rammstein and "Layla" top the annual charts

Feyenoord took the next step towards the national title with a 3-1 win over FC Utrecht. “Arne Slot had become champion with the selection of Ajax or PSV”, says Gouka. ,,So you can certainly blame a trainer. Moreover, the band there is now empty. Ajax is not used to playing for second place.”

