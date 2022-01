Another trainer who will leave an Eredivisie club after this season. Tug of war around Joey Veerman between Feyenoord and PSV. The new job of Alfred Schreuder and Luuk de Jong proves its value for Barcelona. These are the topics in the new AD Voetbalpodcast in which Etienne Verhoeff talks with Maarten Wijffels.

#Football #podcast #Alfred #Schreuder #Lionel #Messi #Bas #Dost