“The technical director, Sven Mislintat, went on holiday after Ajax’s last match and Steijn’s words,” says Inan. “Steijn spent a few days in Ibiza. This week they reported to the Arena again. Those two will have to sit down at the table with each other. FC Twente awaits again on Sunday and Ajax is already four points behind PSV. So the club will handle it on and off the field damage control must do.”