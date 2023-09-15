After last week’s international matches, it is time for the Premier League again. With just a few days of training with a full selection, the renewed Ajax has to go to Enschede. It is indeed a stressful week for the team of coach Maurice Steijn. In the AD Football Podcast, Etienne Verhoeff discusses the atmosphere in Amsterdam with Johan Inan.
“The technical director, Sven Mislintat, went on holiday after Ajax’s last match and Steijn’s words,” says Inan. “Steijn spent a few days in Ibiza. This week they reported to the Arena again. Those two will have to sit down at the table with each other. FC Twente awaits again on Sunday and Ajax is already four points behind PSV. So the club will handle it on and off the field damage control must do.”
They also discuss Steijn’s choices, the strength of FC Twente, playing football with European competitions in mind and the choice of a trainer for a club. Listen to the entire AD Football podcast now via AD.nl, the AD App or your favorite podcast platform.
