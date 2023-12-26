2023 was clearly not Ajax's year. The team from Amsterdam was temporarily last in the Premier League, was eliminated from the KNVB Cup by Hercules and is adrift at the top. The choice of Sven Mislintat as technical director and Maurice Steijn as head coach was dramatic. In the AD Football Podcast, Sjoerd Mossou, Maarten Wijffels, Mikos Gouka and Etienne Verhoeff look back on Ajax's year and the lessons of Feyenoord and PSV.