The microphone of the AD Voetbalpodcast is in Portugal today. Ajax has a training camp here and club watcher Johan Inan traveled with him. Together with presenter Etienne Verhoeff, he discusses the news about Ajax, but also the transfer of Joey Veerman to PSV, André Onana’s new club and Davy Pröpper’s decision to immediately stop professional football.

#Football #podcast #bit #naive #secretly #fly #Milan