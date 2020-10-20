FC Barcelona have scouted in the Spanish league and will play their Champions League opening match today, Tuesday.

FC from Barcelona Argentine in the racks Lionel Messi has scored just one goal, from a penalty kick in the Villareal match, in four matches of the Spanish league this season.

The match against Getafe, which ended in a 0-1 loss last Saturday, was the third consecutive one without goals.

“Maybe at the moment, playing Mess could be better,” Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman stated the sports site ESPN by.

“But he’s happy. He works hard and wants to be a captain. I have no complaints. He has also had bad luck. He hit the pole in a Getafe match – the other day it would have gone to the finish line. ”

The team needs the power of Mess in the week ahead, as already today on Tuesday FC Barcelona will face Hungarian Ferencváros in their opening match of the Champions League group stage, and next Saturday the first El Clásico match of the season in the Spanish league will take place.

“I have no doubts about her [Messin] performances. We will see him at his best in future matches. I am sure, “Koeman said.

One reason The departure desires of the fair last summer was FC Barcelona’s weak performances in the Champions League. They culminated in a 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals last August. Koeman admits that FC Barcelona is not considered the favorite to win the tournament this season.

“We’re one of those teams that can go a long way, but we’re not favorites,” Koeman says.

In addition to Barcelona and Ferencváros, Juventus and Kiev Dynamo will play in the G-block of the Champions League.

FC Barcelona – Ferencváros today is Tuesday at 10 pm C More show all Champions League matches.