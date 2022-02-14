With the euphoria of Super Bowl LVI which was disputed between Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals90min thought of several soccer players who could also shine in this sport due to their different characteristics.
Here we leave you some footballers who would shine in the American:
With his impressive physique, one of the players who could most easily shine on the gridiron is the Barcelona striker.
In fact, it is mentioned that due to his complexion, physical power and speed, I was once invited to try out for American football, although in the end he rejected the proposal because he wanted to play football.
There is no doubt that he could be a great receiver, enduring the onslaught of rivals looking to knock him down.
At 37 years old, the Portuguese continues to maintain an enviable physique, running more than several youngsters and always showing his desire to want to win and excel.
The player of Man Utd he could be a running back, because throughout his career he has been ranked among the fastest on the planet and with that he could gain a lot of yards, he could even be the kicker.
Added to this, with his impetus of always wanting to be victorious, he would give his teammates a lift.
Despite being 40 years old, the Swede still aspires to remain active for a few more years, as he may no longer be the fastest, but his strong physique makes him an imposing man.
The AC Milan striker is a black belt in taekwondo, which speaks to his great physical abilities, so he could appear on the grid as a wide receiver, running back or tight end, as he would be very difficult to take down.
Zly also possesses great wits and brains, so he could be placed as a quarterback as well.
Currently the Brazilian is far from his best stage as a footballer, but he continues to maintain his impressive physique, with which he earned the nickname of the incredible man.
The forward could appear anywhere on the football field, but he would undoubtedly be more important as a receiver.
Since he started his path as a footballer, the man of the Atletico Mineiro proved to be suitable for any contact sport.
Another player of great caliber and muscle is the Belgian, who is difficult to mark due to his physical characteristics.
The striker of Chelsea He has power and speed, which together with his strength and size would make him an element to follow on the gridirons.
There is no doubt that he would be one of the best receivers and would give away many touchdowns.
The Real Madrid player has a brusque style, as he always looks for a way to stop the rival, even when he does it with extreme force.
For this reason, there is no doubt that the Brazilian could be a linebacker or a safety, in charge of ensuring that the rival does not receive the ball in any way.
One could even imagine him grabbing the opponent’s helmet.
The current player of Barcelona he has great physical qualities that would make him a great catcher.
His overflow and speed would allow him to outrun most of the defenders on the NFL.
The Gabonese would be the man to guard when the quarterback was ready to throw.
At 39 years old, the English Wycombe Wanderers It would have no problem developing on the gridirons.
The striker is 1.85 meters tall and weighs more than 100 kg, numbers that have made him striking in his career.
At that size, he could protect or assault any quarterback.
The Spanish defender has also left his name engraved in gold letters for his actions in the lower half, where he can pass the ball or the player, but never both.
When an opponent thinks of escaping, the PSG defender could stop him in some way, always having an ace up his sleeve, regardless of the excessive force.
With his strong physique he could even take down quarterbacks.
If we have talked about impressive physiques, we cannot leave aside the German midfielder, who would shine without problems in the NFL.
During the confinement of the pandemic he continued to put himself to the limit, something that he would not stop doing if he really defended a team on the grid.
The element of Bayern Munich he could be an explosive, hard-hitting short-distance runner.
