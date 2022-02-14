Here we leave you some footballers who would shine in the American:

In fact, it is mentioned that due to his complexion, physical power and speed, I was once invited to try out for American football, although in the end he rejected the proposal because he wanted to play football.

There is no doubt that he could be a great receiver, enduring the onslaught of rivals looking to knock him down.

The player of Man Utd he could be a running back, because throughout his career he has been ranked among the fastest on the planet and with that he could gain a lot of yards, he could even be the kicker.

Added to this, with his impetus of always wanting to be victorious, he would give his teammates a lift.

The AC Milan striker is a black belt in taekwondo, which speaks to his great physical abilities, so he could appear on the grid as a wide receiver, running back or tight end, as he would be very difficult to take down.

Zly also possesses great wits and brains, so he could be placed as a quarterback as well.

The forward could appear anywhere on the football field, but he would undoubtedly be more important as a receiver.

Since he started his path as a footballer, the man of the Atletico Mineiro proved to be suitable for any contact sport.

The striker of Chelsea He has power and speed, which together with his strength and size would make him an element to follow on the gridirons.

There is no doubt that he would be one of the best receivers and would give away many touchdowns.

For this reason, there is no doubt that the Brazilian could be a linebacker or a safety, in charge of ensuring that the rival does not receive the ball in any way.

One could even imagine him grabbing the opponent’s helmet.

His overflow and speed would allow him to outrun most of the defenders on the NFL.

The Gabonese would be the man to guard when the quarterback was ready to throw.

The striker is 1.85 meters tall and weighs more than 100 kg, numbers that have made him striking in his career.

At that size, he could protect or assault any quarterback.

When an opponent thinks of escaping, the PSG defender could stop him in some way, always having an ace up his sleeve, regardless of the excessive force.

With his strong physique he could even take down quarterbacks.

During the confinement of the pandemic he continued to put himself to the limit, something that he would not stop doing if he really defended a team on the grid.

The element of Bayern Munich he could be an explosive, hard-hitting short-distance runner.