He arabic football in general and the country of Saudi Arabia in particular has grown a lot in recent years due to the enormous amount of money they have available to tempt great figures in world football, who began to land there in order to continue exhibiting their conditions and, incidentally, pocket a figure that they do not even receive in the aforementioned major leagues on the planet.
We have plenty of concrete examples, and we can mention Neymar Jr in Al Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldocurrently in Al-Nassr, Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad, the same club that seduced N'Golo Kantewith a past at Chelsea and world champion with France in 2018, and a few months ago managed by the successful Argentine Marcelo Gallardo.
However, at the same time other job offers are opening up for the beautiful sport in Arabia, and although logically they are much lower salaries than those of the players just mentioned, they are figures with which anyone who is not touched with the “magic wand” could dream, and even more so if it involves playing football.
It was an offer spread by SoccerJobs on Twitter that sparked thousands of reactions and provoked a lot of interest in the sports field: the offer is for the third division of Saudi football, with a monthly salary of between 3 thousand and 4 thousand eurosalong with a home.
Valentine Bottle NicholasCEO of the aforementioned platform, which since 2013 has connected soccer players and enthusiasts with entities around the world, described the situation: “For a few months now, we have been receiving a large number of offers from Saudi Arabia, of all categories and levels,” he began in dialogue with the newspaper Brand. “The truth is that the feedback we had was overwhelming. It could be counted in thousands of daily interactions, by email, social networks and WhatsApp requesting information for that specific offer,” he highlighted.
“If you have problems finding a job in the world of football. FutbolJobs will help you find it. We will give you the push you need so much to take the leap in your professional career. We have more than 100,000 users and we publish more than 60 offers of employment every week”, they claim.
You must first create a profile and then sign up for some of the payment plans they offer. They claim to have users working in China, Qatar, Germany, the United States, Denmark or France. You dare?
