FOOTBALL PLAYERS WANTED 😮

This is the FutbolJobs portal that has offers for players in different leagues around the world.

One of the ones that caught the most attention is that of the third division of Arabia, which promised a salary between 3,000 and 4,000 dollars per month along with a home. pic.twitter.com/zUyz3NrPGP

— TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) January 9, 2024