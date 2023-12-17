The international football players' union FIFPRO once again expressed its rejection of the new Club World Cup that Fifa It will be launched in 2025 with 32 teams because it is understood that it goes against the health of the players

Following Fifa's announcement that the tournament will be played between June 15 and July 13, FIFPRO indicated in a statement that this decision “without implementing more security measures for the players' workload, demonstrates a lack of consideration for the mental and physical health of the participating footballers, as well as a disregard for their personal and family lives.

Hard statement

For the union, the expansion of the tournament “will reduce the rest and recovery time of these players at the end of the 2024-25 season, and will further disrupt national labor markets by changing the balance between national and international competitions.”

“Football players will have to perform at the end of an 11-month season with little prospect of getting enough rest before the next season begins,” FIFPRO states in its writing, which points out that “the extreme mental and physical pressures on the elite of the “Football are the main concern for players with multiple club and national team competitions, leading to burnout, physical injuries, mental health issues, decreased performance and risks to the longevity of their careers.”

It notes that “once again” decisions to increase competitions have been introduced “without implementing adequate protective measures, and without any voice from the players who are at the forefront of driving the game's popularity and revenue generation.” with his ability and performance.

He also assures that his requests to launch the process of creating a working group on player welfare principles have not been “answered” and that Fifa's “current process to address the global calendar problem has not only excluded players' unions from the future format of competitions, but has ignored the voice of footballers when it comes to their own health, wellbeing and performance.

And it adds that “as a matter of urgency” it calls on Fifa to “facilitate debate and discussion with all football stakeholders on the introduction of a core set of health and safety standards to support the well-being of professional footballers.” “.

