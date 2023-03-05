Lately more and more football players are involved in sex scandals. Dani Alves is in prison waiting to know how a judge will rule on his case (alleged sexual assault in a bathroom of a night club in Barcelona). And for a few days too Ahraf Hakimi must defend itself against similar accusations.

Tatiana Kissel, influencer, has brought the theme back into the media spotlight with a shocking story to say the least. The tiktoker spoke of a party of football players in a hotel in Barcelona: “The boys were arrogant and stupid, like 90% of footballers. LThe first thing we were asked once there was to leave the phone at reception, which I didn’t do because I didn’t intend to stay in a closed place and without the possibility of communicating. I didn’t trust it at all. “On my way to the bathroom I found one of the players yelling at one of the girls and I started recording him, he realized this and started chasing me. I locked myself in the bathroom and he banged on the door, until I made me quit and delete the video. I left crying.” Tatiana also said she evaded security by handing over her smartphone cover. “Obviously I’m never going back to a footballers’ party”, he concluded.