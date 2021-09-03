Football players of the English national team were pelted with plastic cups during the match with the Hungarians in the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup. Fans didn’t like the British kneeling to support the BLM movement ahead of the competition. This was announced on Friday, September 3, the TV channel Sky News…

After Raheem Sterling scored a goal against the Hungarian national team, the fans began to throw plastic cups onto the field. However, the English footballers calmly raised the disposable dishes and pretended to drink from them.

The game took place in Budapest at the Puskas Arena stadium and ended with the victory of the English team with a score of 4: 0, the newspaper writes.Sport-Express“. Goals were scored by Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice.

Later, English footballer Gareth Southgate called on FIFA to take action after Hungarian fans insulted Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham with monkey gestures and racist shouts. The guardian… The Football Association also requested an investigation

On August 9, the match of the first round of the French football championship between the teams “Montpellier” and “Marseille” in the end was stopped due to the aggressive behavior of the fans. In the 80th minute, Montpellier took the lead with a score of 3: 2, after which the local fans threw bottles at the pitch to celebrate. As a result, the club player Valentin Rongier was injured, who was on the bench. His lip was smashed. The spectator who hit the footballer with a bottle was taken out of the stadium.

Over the loudspeaker, the fans were asked to calm down, but five minutes later, bottles again began to fall from the stands onto the lawn.

As a result, after a pause, the game was finished. Montpellier managed to keep the score.

On July 13, the UEFA disciplinary committee opened a case against the FA for the conduct of fans in the UEFA European Football Championship final. The charges were for throwing foreign objects on the field, the appearance of fans on the field, the misconduct of spectators during the performance of national anthems and the use of pyrotechnics in the stadium.