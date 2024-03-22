Football players from the Premier League are calling on the KNVB, clubs and sponsors to provide better salaries. Currently, many players in the Netherlands receive at most an expense allowance and only one of the twelve clubs in the Premier League employs all its players full-time.

“Professional football is working as a football player, not working to be able to play football,” the premier league players write in a joint statement. “We don't want millions, we ask for a minimum wage. We want to be professionals.”

Also read

There is hardly any professional competition in the Women's Eredivisie – 'The situation is quite poor'

The highest competition of women's football was transferred from the amateur branch to professional football by the KNVB at the end of 2022. However, Dutch women's professional football has not yet reached the level of salaries in the Netherlands compared to, for example, England, Germany and the United States.

Recently, captains Kely Pruim from PEC Zwolle, Isa Pothof from Excelsior and Anna Knol from Fortuna said: NRC that they all know players who stopped playing football because of low income.

During the first match of this round, the captains of Fortuna Sittard and Telstar wore a special shirt with the message “Paid football = getting paid” when both teams entered.