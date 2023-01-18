The player of the Moscow football club “Dynamo” Arsen Zakharyan will not move to the English “Chelsea” during the winter transfer window. This was announced on Tuesday, January 17, in his Twitter by journalist Robert O’Connor.

Thus, the midfielder will continue to play for the capital club in the second part of the championship. It is specified that the London club will continue to follow the Dynamo midfielder, but at the moment he is not a priority transfer, writes RT.

The 19-year-old Russian footballer could have moved to the London club in the summer transfer window, but the deal fell through.

Arsen Zakharyan in the 2022/23 season scored two goals and provided five assists in 16 Russian Premier League Tinkoff games across all competitions.

Zakharyan has been playing for the Dynamo main team since 2020, the TV channel notes “360”. His contract with the club runs until June 30, 2024.

On September 1, Dynamo confirmed Chelsea’s interest in Zakharyan, announcing that they had received an official transfer offer, the website writes. kp.ru. The transition was not possible due to technical reasons beyond the control of Dynamo. In November, Dmitry Gafin, a member of the board of directors of Dynamo, told reporters that there was a pause in negotiations with Chelsea on Zakharyan.