Football player Quincy Promes (31) is being prosecuted for importing two shipments of hundreds of kilos of cocaine. The drugs were intercepted in the port of Antwerp in January 2020.

The former Ajax player, now a footballer at the Russian Spartak Moscow, has long been suspected of involvement in cocaine smuggling. The Public Prosecution Service has now decided to prosecute him for involvement in the import of two batches of cocaine. It would concern a batch of approximately 650 blocks of cocaine and a batch of almost 720 kilos of coke, which were intercepted in the port of Antwerp.

Robert Malewicz, Quincy Promes’ lawyer, declined to comment on the new allegations. “I will provide a further explanation during the hearing on Monday,” said the counsel in return for The parole.

Promes is being prosecuted together with a 31-year-old man from Purmerend for importing the drugs, the Public Prosecution Service reports. The man from Purmerend was arrested in Krommenie on April 25 on suspicion of drug trafficking and money laundering. His arrest had not been made public before. See also HS Gallup | City dwellers are stingy for compensating for the increase in fuel prices, the majority in more remote areas are in favor

stabbing

Ex-international Promes stood trial in Amsterdam on Friday 3 March for stabbing his cousin Esajas. A necklace stolen from an aunt would have been the cause. “I will kill anyone who steals from aunt,” he is said to have said in a telephone conversation. The stabbing took place in July 2020, just after the party of a brother of Promes in a warehouse in Abcoude.

The Public Prosecution Service had demanded two years in prison against Promes, who plays football for Spartak Moscow in Russia. The footballer did not come to the trial and remained in Russia, because he is afraid of being arrested otherwise. Promes is therefore also a suspect in a drug case and the judiciary now wants to prosecute him for this. In that case, he was wiretapped, which exposed the stabbing. As far as we know, the stabbing is completely unrelated to the drug case.

Text continues below the photo. See also Ice hockey | Mikael Granlund debuted at night in a new club - told about his children's touching reaction

Promes in Budapest on behalf of the Orange in action against the Czech Republic, at the European Football Championship in June 2021. © ANP / dpa Picture-Alliance



Stabbing case reopened

Justice does not consider attempted murder or attempted manslaughter to be proven and in the case of the stabbing it was ‘aggravated assault’. During and after the incident, Promes would have shouted that he wanted to kill his cousin, but his actions would not have sufficiently shown that he really wanted to. And according to the public prosecutor, he also did not take the considerable risk that his cousin would die. He hit his cousin in the knee, not near an artery.

In mid-March, the court reopened the investigation in this case, because the stabbing came to light during the wiretapping of the footballer in the other investigation. Promes’ lawyer doubts whether those conversations may be used in this case.

The stabbing case will continue in the Amsterdam court on Monday. Subsequently, there is a first pre-trial hearing in the cocaine case with the research name Porto. Promes will most likely not be present. No date has yet been announced on which the Porto case will be dealt with substantively. If the footballer stays in Russia and does not come to the Netherlands, the case can be heard by the court without his presence. See also The city of Washington DC sued two far-right groups for the assault on the Capitol

