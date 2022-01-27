Khimki midfielder Pavel Mamaev married Instagram blogger Nadezhda Sanko. The couple invited their friends to the wedding ceremony, they shared photos and videos from the holiday on Instagram.

The fans of the couple reacted positively to the news about the athlete’s wedding, wishing them family happiness in the comments under the publications.

“Our relationship has everything. Passion, love, depth, grinding, common goals, intimacy, trust, caring, stupidity, laughter. There is everything that can be in a living and strong relationship, ”said his chosen one on the social network about the relationship with Mamaev.

Mamaev divorced his ex-wife Alana in April 2021, notes “Gazeta.Ru”. Although Alana emphasized that the dissolution of the marriage would take place by mutual consent and without scandals, the Web has repeatedly written about the tense relationship between the athlete and his ex-wife.

So, on September 6, the girl stated that Mamaev periodically beat her son on the head from his first marriage.

In December, the football player gave a new darling a ring worth about 10 million rubles. It turned out that in this way Mamaev made an offer to Sanko.