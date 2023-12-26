Russian footballer, midfielder of the Monaco national team Alexander Golovin shared that he misses dumplings abroad and noted that he intends to return to Russia upon completion of his career. He said this on December 26 in an interview with Nobel Arustamyan, published on the journalist’s You-Tube channel.

“There are still not enough dumplings, there are still none. Our mentality, our people, Russian people are missing, our openness is missing,” the athlete complained.

According to him, in Europe people think differently, not in the way he is familiar and comfortable with. Therefore, after finishing his career, Golovin wants to return to Russia.

“No matter how well I have adapted there (abroad – Ed.), I still like my country too much. There are relatives, friends and so on. I think it’s only Russia, there are no options,” the footballer said, adding that he had never thought about getting a French passport.

In November, Golovina became Monaco's player of the month for the second time in a row. He won the fan vote with 91% of the votes.

On October 2, the football player also joined the Russian national team for the October training camp. However, he did not play in the matches against Kenya and Cameroon due to injury.