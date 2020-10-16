José Maria Belausteguigoitia Landaluce shouted: “Play the ball to me, I’ll crush it.” That was during a game for Spain at the 1920 Olympics. And the 1.93 meter tall and 95 kilogram man did what he was so rough announced, and won the silver medal in Antwerp with a team that is legendary in Spain. José Maria Belausteguigoitia Landaluce’s exclamation has gone down a bit in the national football memory and co-founded that the Spanish national team is still called “La Furia Roja” (red anger) today.

What does this have to do with Bibiane Schulze Solano, born in November 1998 in the Taunus? A whole lot. José Maria Belausteguigoitia Landaluce, who played for only one club, Athletic Bilbao, is the brother of Bibiane Schulze Solano’s great-grandfather. Her great-grandfather Francisco and two other brothers of his also once wore the red and white jersey of the Basque club. 100 years after José Maria’s Olympic success, she followed in his footsteps. The 21-year-old made her debut for Athletic Bilbao in the Primera División, the women’s first division, last Sunday. A short stint of barely a quarter of an hour in the 2-0 success at FC Sevilla, but at least: Bibiane Schulze Solano has arrived at the club she has been passionate about from an early age. But who only took her in with all sorts of doubts and contortions.

Much hype about origins

In the summer of last year, the Bad Sodenerin became a political issue in the Basque Country. Newspapers reported on the question of faith, fans started a voting online as to whether this German could wear the Athletic jersey. The traditional club has always made sure that only players appear for them who were either born in the Basque Country or who started their careers there. Bibiane Schulze Solano, however, “only” has one Basque mother (and a German father) and has enjoyed her football training through all years at 1. FFC Frankfurt. After high school, many second division matches for the second FFC team and seven Bundesliga (short) appearances in the professional team, there was a lot between her and the dream of playing for Athletic Bilbao.

The great-grandfather and his brother made their contribution post mortem, as well as photos from childhood that show them in athletic dress, numerous school holidays spent in the Basque Country and even their baptismal certificate, issued by a community in Lekeito, Basque Country. “Their knowledge, their will to play for this team, their respect for the club and their understanding of the club’s philosophy fit,” said club president Aitor Elizegi and finally prevailed against the votes of the traditionalists. There was a lot of hype about a talented young defender who hadn’t made a big fuss in Frankfurt and who was initially intended for the second team in Bilbao.

Fight for place in the team

Bibiane Schulze Solano had to fight. For recognition from the teammates, who initially appeared reserved towards her, and in the club. “I never thought that my background would cause problems in my playing career,” she said once. But since last weekend she has been a first division player in a country where women’s football is on the rise. Even if the discussions about her supposed non-Basque being boiled up again after the game.

“I am very happy about my first team debut. It came as a surprise to me too, as the game was very wild and hectic at the time, ”says Bibiane Schulze Solano. “You can tell the difference in quality compared to the second Spanish league and therefore I have to continue to work hard and train intensively in order to be able to assert myself in the first division sooner or later.” In Frankfurt, Niko Arnautis mourns the attitude, the technical skills and that strong left foot of Bibiane Schulze Solano a little behind. The Eintracht head coach had already looked after her in the U-17 Bundesliga and later in the second FFC team and finally pulled her up to the professional team. Arnautis says: “I didn’t like to let her go back then.”