The defense of the ex-football player of the Spanish “Barcelona” and the Brazilian national team Dani Alves, who is in custody in the case of rape, demanded the release of the player from custody. This is reported by the newspaper on January 30 La Vanguardia.

Lawyer Cristobal Martell presented a 24-page document emphasizing that Alves would not flee but would remain in Spain until the trial.

The ex-footballer’s defender refers to the footballer’s personal and business roots in Barcelona.

In addition, the lawyer is ready to offer the court to put an electronic bracelet on Alves, confiscate his passport and pay bail.

In early January, the woman filed a police report against Alves, her name was not disclosed. She said that the football player not only committed sexual assault on her, but also hit her. After that, the victim went to the hospital, where she was examined. Its results are not disclosed.

In doing so, the applicant waived her right to compensation. Instead, she wants “justice to prevail” and for the footballer to “pay for his deed with prison.” At first, Alves denied his guilt, but later confirmed intimacy with the girl.

Alves faces up to 12 years in prison for sexual assault.

Alves is 39 years old, before the scandal he played for the Mexican club Pumas, but after allegations of rape he was fired from there. Alves is the most decorated footballer in history with over 40 awards to his credit. He won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup three times, twice the UEFA Cup.