Football | PKKU took the place in the main league – there are already six teams from the Helsinki region in the National League

PKKU is promoted to the main league for the first time.

Ball club On Saturday, Keski-Uusimaa secured promotion to the Women’s National Football League, even though the second qualifying match between TPS and PKKU ended 1–0. The first leg played in Kerava ended 4–1, the total goals were recorded 4–2.

PKKU, which finished second in the first division, is promoted to the main league for the first time. TPS last played in Ykköne last year.

of PKKU Sofia Jahnukainen and the cooperation club HJK Laura Hillberg scored two goals in the qualifiers.

“In the qualifiers, you could see that the players had a strong will. At halftime of the first game, they couldn’t stay in their seats in the booth. They had to be at their best,” PKKU’s head coach Jarkko Jahnukainen smiled.

Six of the ten teams in the main league next season will come from the Helsinki region. PKKU is a fusion of Keravan Pallo -75 and Tuusula Palloseura.

Oulu Nice Soccer was relegated to Ikköse, and was replaced by JyPK from Jyväskylä, further south. The capital region’s teams for the 2024 season are Honka from Espoo, HJK, HPS and PK-35 from Helsinki, and PK-35 Vantaa.

“Of course, it would be nice if there were teams everywhere. But on the other hand, for example, travel costs play a large part of the teams’ budgets,” head coach Jahnukainen said.