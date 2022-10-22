Football | PK-35 Vantaa lost the bronze, the development manager reflects on the value of the team: “Why do we exist?”

After promotion to the league, PK-35 Vantaa has improved its ranking every year, and now it was one win short of the bronze medals.

22.10. 20:32

PK-35 Vantaa – Åland United 2–2

PK-35 to Vantaa the fight for bronze medals in the National League ended in a draw in the home match against Åland United. The people of Vantaa would have needed a win.

PK-35 Vantaa took the lead in the 54th minute, when Wilma Forsblom shot a rebound that bounced off the goal frame from close range. The joy of the home crowd was short-lived, when a couple of minutes later United Katherine Loferski luckily placed the ball in the back corner of the goal.

PK-35 Vantaa supporters celebrate the home team’s opening goal.

In the 63rd minute, United’s 15-year-old top promise Olivia Ulenius scored a penalty kick for the visitors. Loferski certainly shot the ball into the goal. In the third minute of added time Netta Koso tied the game, but there was not enough time for the winning goal.

PK-35 to Vantaa the head coach Jari Väisänen according to which the team would have deserved the bronze medals.

“Our team has made big leaps forward. We have brought in young players. As a team, we have developed tremendously in a few years.”

PK-35 Vantaa was the most successful club of the last decade, but after its financial troubles in 2019, it was looking for speed in the First Division. Since then, the ranking has improved year by year.

Three years ago, a midfielder Rosa Bröijer said Yle Sporten in an interview that his relationship with the club had changed after the club lost its league license and defaulted on its obligations. However, Bröijer stayed with the club and has now represented PK-35 Vantaa for nine consecutive seasons.

“I have forgiven what happened then. I’ve always had a relationship with this gang. I wouldn’t change that, and I wanted to stay,” Bröijer said.

“We got into the medal hunt after a long time, and it was really close. Of course I’m disappointed.”

I follow development manager Samu Liski has seen years of success since 2015, the loss of the league license and another rise towards the top of the National League.

“We survived on our feet because we have a surprisingly large group of committed people who were ready to continue working,” says Liski.

Development manager Liski is a traditional handyman in Finnish football. He took care of the announcement of the match, half an hour before the start, he placed red and black tickets on the benches in the main stand, and even at the last minute he turned the sideline advertisement the right way around.

According to Liski, the club will make a loss this financial year, as it did in the previous financial year. They say the situation is under control.

“We are a Finnish football club, and of course we live pretty tight.”

After the new rise, the club has been thinking about things in the longer term instead of just winning. According to Liski, PK-35 in Vantaa has thought about the value of the operation.

“Why do we exist? We are a special club for women’s football and we want to promote the development of women’s football. We also want to be a regionally influential and significant actor. It has been reflected in the fact that we have invited many junior clubs from Vantaa to our games.”