Football PK-35 Vantaa advanced to the Finnish Cup final at the end of the penalty shootout: “The feeling is that the finish line continues”

The final will be decided between PK-35 between Vantaa and Åland United.

Football The finals of the women’s Finnish Cup will see the former championship club and the dominant number one when PK-35 Vantaa and Åland United took the final places.

PK-35 Vantaa was a great factor in the women’s league for years, until the road took the club down the league after the start of the 2019 season after losing its league license. Last season, PK-35 Vantaa was seventh in the main league, the National League.

Åland United, on the other hand, is the reigning league champion and number one in the Cup.

On Saturday, PK-35 Vantaa advanced to the Cup final after knocking down HJK in the semi-finals.

In Vantaa the match played was only decided in a penalty shootout where the home team scored four and the guests three goals. Twice rejected in the penalty shootout Velma Oikarinen were Vantaa characters.

The scoreboard of this 1-1 was 1-1. Åland United defeated KuPS 4–3 in the semi-finals.

“This gives a lot mentally, and self-confidence also affects the beginning of the league season,” PK-35 Vantaa’s attacking key player Oona Sevenius said.

Sevenius, 16, is one of those players expected to make an even stronger breakthrough into the National League elite. Last season, as the youngest player in the league, Sevenius has scored five goals in his four Cup games this season.

“The feeling is that the paint trend continues. The training season has gone really well. I believe that I have gained through experience certainty. “

Sevenius succeeded in the penalty shootout.

“It was a lot of excitement and it didn’t end after my own bet. I always excite everything, ”he laughed.

Home team PK-35 Vantaa at the beginning had difficulties with our guests gun, and the only paint a fairly steady first-half saw more than half an hour.

It was HJK’s Maaria Rothwho directed Katariina Kosolan low focus in the upper corner.

The visitors’ equalizer seemed sure to come after 73 minutes, following a one on one situation around the left hand side of the goal area Sanna Saarisen wizard Reetta Suomela feed close in.

HJK weighed in on the end of the second half, but no more goals were seen than in the penalty shootout.

Twice finished Cassandra Korhonen took home the team to Åland United at the start of the second semi-final.

KuPS came over in the opening half Aino Krögerin and Gentjana Rochin with penalty kicks.

In the second half, Åland United completed the necessary hits. The special feature of the fight was that Kröger also scored a penalty kick in the second half, so all the hits from Kuopio were born of commas.

Women The status of the Cup has sparked debate due to the small number of participants. PK-35 Vantaa head coach Jari Väisänen emphasizes the importance of the Cup but is aware of the problems.

“It’s a big deal, but yes it should get more of a cup vibe, meaning we would play more. When the final is played sometime in the fall, many will forget the whole Cup. Unfortunately, popularity has dropped. League teams want to win the Cup because it is also an important financial issue, ”Väisänen said.

The league season will spin on April 17 for empty auditoriums if there are no changes to the corona restrictions.

“This was an important game for us: physically tough, hit the right spot and we still had success,” Väisänen reminded.

National League teams have prepared for the season under coronary pressure.

“At least our team hasn’t seen unnecessary gymnastics,” Sevenius assured.