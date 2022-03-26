Football PK-35 started strongly with a clear away win for FC Honga – Nora Lehto, who returned to the league, scored one and started the third goal

Last year, the eighth in the National League, PK-35 started the season with a strong performance and away win.

FC Honka – PK-35 0–4

Last PK-35, who finished eighth in the National League this season, surprised FC Honga, who was nominated for a medal in the opening round, with a clear 3-0 victory. PK-35 scored two special situation goals in the opening period and in the second period the third goal came at the end of a great long attack.

Last season Nora Lehto, 21, from mid-year football, but now he’s back to the rumble back to the league. He scored one goal and scored another goal in the second period.

“The first episode became a sure feeling. The ball was kept and defended as a team, ”said Nora Lehto.

Lehto played for the second season in the TiPS team in the first league season after the promotion and scored seven goals in his first season. Then came mental fatigue, and he took a break from football because of mental fatigue.

According to Lehto, the return to the league fields felt “really good”.

“The matches have started well. A good team and good playmates, ”Lehto said.

PK-35’s Nora Lehto (left) passing Honga’s Daniela Sandås.

After 14 minutes, a mistake by the home side’s left defense allowed PK-35 to get through. Just three minutes later the PK-35 Olivia Kåhre got a corner kick. Played at TiPS last season Neea Hassinen pushed the second goal of his league career.

PK-35 also started the second period strongly, after seven minutes the away team got a good concentration and a header towards the goal. The third goal to make it 0 – 1 was scored by Nora Lehto after 64 minutes, following an opportunistic counterattack down the middle by Krista Hakala was able to score 3 – 0 with a truly marvelous free kick.

In the 82nd minute Elisa Ikonen bait and Emilia Kupsanen lifted the ball nicely into the back corner of Hongan’s goalie Sonja Fermin.

FC Hongan Milla Punsarin according to Honka got a bad start to the match.

“By no means should those goals have been released. Maybe it affected the match then, ”Punsar said in an interview with Ruudu.

In the other matches of the opening round of the national league, KuPS won Ilves 5–1 and the match between NJS and HPS is in progress.

On Sunday at HJK – Åland United Bolt Arena at 2 p.m. The screen shows the match.