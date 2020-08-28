Football Piracaia would take tough measures to eradicate racism from football: “This is a serious matter”

Sports year 2020 will go down in history not only because of the coronavirus pandemic but also because of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Racism has been opposed in sport in the past, but never before has it been made as prominent as this year.

No, even if it could have been done a long time ago.

This is what the Brazilian-based former footballer points out Piracaia, 49, who sees that athletes should be able to carry their cards in a pile in the fight against racism.

According to a Brazilian from Pori, athletes could therefore kneel in Finland as well.

“Without further ado,” Piracaia says.

“Why not?” He asks.

Piracaia arrived in Finland almost three decades ago and during that time has not, in his own words, experienced racist discrimination in his civilian life.

It has also been avoided by FC Jazz’s ex-head coach Seth Ablade, who is from Ghana.

“To be honest, that’s not the case for me. Half of my friends are Caucasian, and I haven’t had that kind of problem, ”Ablade says.

Ablade played in the early 2000s in Austria, Poland and Albania before coming to Finland in 2004. Austria in particular was remembered as a country where the then midfielder faced racism.

However, Ablade does not want to make any generalizations.

“For example, if a Finn is a racist, it does not mean that the whole of Finland is racist,” he ponders.

Ablade cannot say whether racism has increased or decreased on Finnish football fields in recent years. However, according to Piracaia, the development has gone for the worse.

“It depends on the location, of course, and it’s a little hard to say, but yes, there’s been a little more of it,” Piracaia thinks.

Ghanaian Seth Ablade played in her main series in Albania, Finland and Poland. Today, Ablade works as a coach.

Football Association Western Region Club Development Manager Janne Koivisto acknowledges that racism also exists in domestic football.

“There are almost 140,000 registered players in Finland, and it is clear that there is room for such a large group,” says Koivisto.

Of course, the problem can be affected.

“Every club can at least take care of its own nest so that the action is equal.”

Koivisto also points out that the sports club has the opportunity to act as an influencer of opinion if it so wishes.

“And you don’t even have to be a main series club to have a lot of members to whom that theme can be brought out internally and also externally.”

Harder the situation in football, for example, is where racist shouts are heard from the stands instead of the field – especially if it is not a game other than Veikkausliiga, Ykkönen or Kakkonen.

“If you sell match tickets, there is an obligation to take care of, among other things, law enforcement. But in the lower league levels, matches are free game, and anyone can come there, ”Koivisto thinks.

“ “If I personally hear racism, I take it seriously and try to say in discussion that it is not right. I don’t think shouting is the right solution. ”

For example, last year Ykkönen’s game EIF – Jaro interrupted, when a racist shout was heard from the audience. Referee Mohammed Al-Emara put the game across, and the announcer announced the matter.

The shout ended there. Had it continued, the next step would have been for the teams to leave their locker rooms for ten minutes.

If the shouting continued even after that, the whole game would end there.

Piracaia thinks the sanction could hit the public as well.

“The first racist shout would lead to an empty auditorium. The next would be a three-match audience penalty and the third would be that the auditorium would be empty for the rest of the season, ”Piracaia ponders.

“Then, in addition to the Football Association and clubs, fans would also commit to it. This is a serious matter. ”

However, there are fewer means in the district and junior series.

“If someone shouted even behind the artificial grass fence of the Pori Sports Center, how could it be affected?” Koivisto asks.

“You couldn’t force that person out of there, even if you’ve already tried to talk about not being smart.”

Piracaia says that he has avoided racist discrimination in civilian life in Finland.

Piracaia himself didn’t much complain let alone care if he ever had to listen to racist shouts on the football field.

However, such shouts were unfortunate, and the Pori resident hopes that they will finally be eradicated from the sport.

Sometimes in addition to words, deeds are also seen in the game. Piracaia recalls the incident when someone threw a banana peel on the field at his countryman Neymarin due to a match between Brazil and Scotland in 2011.

The first and so far the only black hockey player in the history of the Ace League team had to experience a similar fate. Edwin Hedberg, when the Moscow Home audience threw bananas on the ice at KHL in 2016.

Seth Ablade thinks the best answer is a debate.

“If I personally hear racism, I take it seriously and try to say in discussion that it is not right. I don’t think shouting is the right solution, ”Ablade says.

Ablade is still partly of the opinion that political events, such as kneeling, should not be seen at sporting events.

“It’s a good and difficult question. But already in junior football, these things should be taken into account. ”

“ “The first racist shout would lead to an empty auditorium. The next would be an audience penalty for three matches and the third would be that the auditorium would be empty for the rest of the season. ”

Ablade emphasizes that guardians are also responsible for this.

“Of course a child can ask their mother why someone is so black, and it is then her mother’s job to explain that we are all human,” Ablade says.

Although Piracaia welcomes kneeling, he points out that it should be up to each athlete to make their own decision.

The same is said by Koivisto, the club development manager, who sees that the message is stronger when it is created on its own initiative and not as an order.

However, just kneeling is not enough: according to Seth Ablade, one way to eradicate racism is to give black people more opportunities even after a gaming career.

In the field, skin tones have been mixed for a long time, but a black coach is still an exceptional sight in Finland.

Ablade started at the helm of FC Jazz in Kakkonen last season. Pest was to last until the end of this season, but it ended when the poorly successful Pori club decided to change their head coach in August.

At least it didn’t stick to the language wall: according to Ablade, 90 percent of the discussions were conducted in Finnish. He can speak the language quite well, but reading sometimes produces difficulties.

Koivisto also points out that skin color is not an obstacle to competence.

“There should be room for experts regardless of skin color and gender,” Koivisto says.