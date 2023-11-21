Topi Keskinen scored two goals in the European Championship qualifying match in Turku. Finland beat Armenia 6–0.

Finland On Tuesday, the under-21 national football team picked up their second victory in the European Championship qualifiers at Turku Kupitta, when the team crushed Armenia, which is at the bottom of the group, 6–0.

The victory was important for Pikkuhuuhkaji, as the team has only six points after the autumn games. Achieving a direct place in the competition requires the team to win many more in next year’s continuous qualifying tournament.

A winger playing in Portugal at the club team level Take the Glue took Finland into the lead midway through the opening period. The goal was Liimata’s fifth goal in the qualifiers.

“A really successful game. We knew that Armenia is not a top team, but you have to go into every match with a tough attitude. Today, the attitude was right, and we created a real smash”, Liimatta said.

“We were able to create attacks with different rhythms, and the joint play at the top went really well. This is a nice way to start the break and towards the spring matches”, continued Liimatta.

Finland head coach Mika Lehkosuota the team’s performance warmed up in the freezing weather.

“A strong performance from the whole team. The players showed from the beginning that it’s not worth coming to our home field to fight,” said Lehkosuo.

“We took the attack up a couple of notches. The passing game went well, and the team’s movement was clearly better than last week in the loss against Sweden.”

Good attacking play produced six goals. In addition to glue, they are used as paint thinners Top Middle twice as well Juho Talvitie, Kai Meriluoto and Matti Peltola. Keskinen, Meriluoto and Peltola are HJK players. However, Meriluoto is on loan at Stal Mielec in Poland.

The 2–0 goal completed by Keskinen in the 34th minute was especially impressive, when he ended his spectacular and really long delivery to the top corner shot.

“The numbers don’t lie. The game went great, and we put Armenia in a tight spot,” Lehkosuo said.

In a pinch only 678 spectators watched the match played in freezing weather at Turku’s Kupitta. The European Championship qualifiers for the little ones will continue in March next year with an away match against Albania.