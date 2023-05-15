Monday, May 15, 2023
Football | Pictures show total chaos – raging fans interrupted a league match in Holland

May 15, 2023
The Groningen–Ajax match could not be completed on Sunday.

Holland’s the league match Groningen–Ajax hadn’t even gotten up to speed on Sunday, when it had to be stopped.

The match had only been played for six minutes when smoke bombs were thrown onto the field from the stands. Smokes were also used in the stands.

The situation was so serious that the referee ordered the teams to the locker room.

They tried to resume the match a little later, but when more smoke bombs were thrown onto the field, the match had to be stopped according to the rules.

Picture: ANP / Sipa USA / MVPhotos

As a motive the cause is the dissatisfaction of the home team’s supporters with the club management. Groningen’s relegation from the league is already confirmed.

During the unrest, at least one supporter rushed onto the field holding a banner demanding the resignation of the club’s management. The orderlies restrained him.

Picture: Pro Shots Photo Agency / Sipa USA / MVPhotos

Picture: ANP / Sipa USA / MVPhotos

BBC said that it was already the fourth Dutch league match during the weekend in which disorder was seen.

Feyenoord leads the Dutch league by a clear margin to PSV Eindhoven. Ajax is third in the series.

