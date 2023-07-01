Football | Petteri Pennanen went to work in an armored car accompanied by men with assault rifles: “I’ve never seen anything like it anywhere”

Petteri Pennanen went to get exotic first from Indonesia’s main league, then from the USA’s first division – but for completely opposite reasons. In Indonesia, he came face to face with spectator violence, in the US with Landon Donovan. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

The previous ones three full seasons which Petteri Pennanen has played in the Veikkausliiga, have all ended in the selection as the best midfielder in the series.

Ilves’ 32-year-old captain is undoubtedly one of the Veikkausliiga’s brightest stars, but his career choices are marked by mystery.

Many would rub their eyes when the new Finnish champion moved to the ranks of TIRA Persikabo in Indonesia’s main league at the beginning of 2020. Because of the corona, the trip to Indonesia ended in a short one, but just half a year later, Pennanen moved to Sacramento FC in the first division of the United States. And again in Finland we wondered.

It’s easy to think that rising to the Veikkausliiga star must be followed by a jump to a bigger European league. At the same time, however, one forgets that there is no one correct route in a global sport like football. Players are people whose decisions are also influenced by off-field values, personal dreams and even pure chance.

For example, Pennanen did not choose the most traditional career path, but is extremely grateful for what he has been able to experience through football.

“In hindsight, you can appreciate even more how much was packed into two years. No one could have written that,” says Pennanen.

“I got to see and experience places that I certainly wouldn’t have gotten to without football. The family also got to experience something unique.”

“ “However, there was talk of a six-figure sum net.”

Uniqueness is a word that plays a big role in Pennanen’s story.

Although Pennanen knew at the end of 2019 that the next career stop would be abroad, he could not have guessed that he would end up in the Indonesian premier league. TIRA Persikabo’s contract offer came somewhat unexpectedly already on Christmas Day, and the decision had to be made before the transfer window in many other leagues opened.

The decision took time, but in the end it came easily, because Pennanen felt that a similar opportunity would hardly come up again. Economic factors also guided the decision-making.

“I wouldn’t have left if the contract offer wasn’t financially sound. However, there was talk of a six-figure sum net, in addition to which the club offered a car and an apartment.”

For a player who belongs to the stars of the Veikkausliiga, such an offer can mean multiplying the annual income. On the other hand, encountering a new kind of culture also played a significant role. Pennanen got to live the life of a soccer star in Indonesia, which would hardly have been available elsewhere.

Pennanen won the Finnish championship with KuPS at the end of the 2019 season.

“That nation is really football crazy, for better or for worse. I haven’t seen anything like it anywhere. It wasn’t always possible to leave practice when there were so many people asking for autographs or wanting to chat. Few people in Finland can even think about that.”

The Indonesian league has an average attendance of around 10,000 spectators, and the fans are passionate in a completely different way than in Europe. Once during an away game trip, the home team’s fans took over the streets surrounding the stadium, which is why the Persikabo players had to be escorted to the hotel in armored vehicles.

“It was pretty amazing when the police armed with assault rifles protected us, and the local teammates joked that there will be many more of these during the season. Then I thought that now I have come to a different place,” says Pennanen.

Passion however, sometimes goes too far. This is what happened in October 2022, when around 3,000 supporters took over the pitch after a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. The local police had to resort to heavy-handed measures to protect the players, which caused mass hysteria and a mass exodus.

“ “It’s common there that if everything doesn’t go according to the fans’ wishes, they respond with violence.”

The terrible stadium accident in Indonesia shocked Penna.

Traces of chaos were visible on the streets of Malang the day after the tragedy.

The victims were remembered in front of the Kanjuruhan stadium.

As a result, more than 130 people died in the crush of the fleeing crowd. The accident is the second deadliest in football history.

“Unfortunately, I can’t say that I was surprised,” says Pennanen, who has become serious.

“A teammate said that once the supporters had tried to attack their own players in the middle of the game. It’s common there that if everything doesn’t go according to the fans’ wishes, they respond with violence.”

However, gaining experience in Indonesia was unfortunately short-lived when Corona closed the world and forced Pennanen and his family to return to Finland. There was no financial benefit either, as most of the salaries were frozen right at the start of the pandemic. However, the desire to go abroad and experience something different remained.

This time the gaze was fixed in the opposite direction. Pennanen had long dreamed of living in the United States, but a year earlier the decision to move to Indonesia had to be made before the transfer window in America opened. Now the time was ripe, but the realization of the dream required help from a rather surprising party.

“It was quite a strange thing when Landon Donovan wanted to make a video call directly to me,” Pennanen recalls.

In October 2021, US football legend Landon Donovan posed in front of his own statue in Carson, California.

At the time, one of the most famous players in US soccer history was the head coach of the USL club San Diego Loyal, to which Pennanen was supposed to join. However, due to the money worries caused by Corona, the club was unable to stick to the already negotiated contract.

Donovan told the Finn directly that, out of respect for him, he is not going to offer a contract half as small. However, the sports legend recommended Penna to a friend To Todd Dunivantwho served as the sporting director of Sacramento FC, which plays in the same league.

The terms of the contract were not as good as initially with San Diego, but good enough to make the dream come true.

“When it came to going to the United States, money had no part or lot. The only question was whether he could support the family with that salary. It had no other weight. With the same contract, I wouldn’t have gone anywhere,” says Pennanen.

“I felt that this is one of those opportunities that not many people come across.”

“ “As soon as I had moved there, the financier withdrew from the club’s background and the whole plan was put on hold.”

In Finland, there was a little wonder about moving to the first division of the USA, but in the background there was also the dream of reaching the country’s main league. MLS was being expanded with three clubs, and Sacramento had already been promised a place as an expansion team.

“It was talked about openly and I was told that if everything goes well, I can be part of their first MLS team. But as soon as I had moved there, the financier withdrew from the club’s background and the whole plan was shelved.”

Once again a trip that started well ended in disappointment. At the end of 2021, Pennanen felt that the tank was empty and the family needed to find something permanent, which led to the decision to return to Finland.

In the end, you didn’t get what you set out to get from either trip, but Pennanen values ​​his experiences from two completely different cultures.

Especially in Indonesia, learning something new also brought challenges and made me grow as a person. Although the locals were really friendly, promises and reality did not always go hand in hand.

“Actually, everything came as a surprise. I don’t remember if anything went as I originally hoped,” Pennanen laughs.

“For example, at the beginning of the training season, we received a program, which in the end wasn’t half the truth.”

“ “In the world, you learn to appreciate how great things are in Finland – but also how great things can be found elsewhere.”

Experienced Pennanen is Ilves’ game leader.

The US experience was completely opposite in this respect as well. The organization of things was polished to its peak, down to the last drawing. Pennanen says that he has never seen things handled as well in any other club.

The conflict of values ​​and experiences sums up the career choices of the Kuopio citizen. Pennanen did not choose the career path that is most valued in Finland, but he has nevertheless been able to realize and maximize the life he wants.

Perhaps that is precisely why the experiences have brought with them the ability to look at Finnish society from several perspectives.

“I have always wanted to see the world and different cultures. And the world learns to appreciate how great things are in Finland – but also how great things can be found elsewhere, even if society doesn’t work as well in all aspects.”