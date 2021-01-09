Football Petteri Forsell tried to help Albin Granlund in housing matters in Poland: a dull addition to the announcement from the homeowner

Albin Granlund plays for 1.5 years on Stal Mielec.

Finland national football team defender Albin Granlund moves to Stal Mielec, who play in the main league in Poland, where a midfielder also plays Petteri Forsell.

As Poland is a new acquaintance for Granlund, Forsell decided to help Granlund with housing matters. Forsell says on Twitter that he called one homeowner and agreed that the duo would go see the apartment.

Now Forsell doubts his pronunciation in either Polish or English, as only five minutes after the call had been added to the announcement: “Not for Ukrainian work crews.”

Stal Mielec is a team in the Polish league Ekstraklasa. The team is 15th in the 16th team series. Now there is a winter break in Poland, and the series continues on January 29th.