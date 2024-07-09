Football | Petteri Forsell found a new club

Football|Petteri Forsell’s career continues abroad.

A football playerPetteri Forsell33, moves to the ranks of Sanliurfaspor, who play in Turkey’s second highest league level, tells Turkish club message service in X.

The skilled midfielder moves to Turkey from the Polish club Korona Kielce. Forsell played four matches for Korona last season. Before that, Kokkola’s Pallo-Veikkoin raised played three seasons in Inter in Turku. Forsell is not in Turkey for the first time in his career, as he represented Bursaspor in 2012.

“A new pressure cooker! I’m ready for a new challenge”, says the ball expert in his Instagram post.

In the Finnish national football team, Forsell has played 12 matches and managed to score once.