Football | Pertti Alaja cried and Mixu Paatelainen felt bad – this is the story behind the kicks

Huuhkajie’s former head coach Mixu Paatelainen talks about the phone call that is one of the biggest and most difficult decisions of his career. He called it to Jari Litmase.

Decades have been involved in football both as a player and as a coach Mixu from Paatelainen a professional who doesn’t flinch at anything.

Paatelainen is used to creating in the crossfire of expectations, pressures and demands through tough places. Sometimes the places have been particularly hard – for example when the hands have been Jari Litmanen destiny.

Paatelainen, who started as Huuhkajie’s head coach in the spring of 2011, had to call Litmane that he will no longer select the Finnish soccer player of all time for the national team.

“It is one of the biggest and most difficult decisions and situations, because I value and respect Litti very highly. But that decision had to be made,” says Paatelainen at his publisher’s premises in Helsinki.

Paatelainen also opens up the situation Jukka Lyytinen in the biography he is writing Mixu Paatelainen – The Fighting Big Finn (January 2024). Rejuvenation surgery was required of him, and Litmanen did not fit the pattern.

“Exactly like this. Litti was 40 years old at the time. I said that I knew that he would still be able to score that decisive goal or give a decisive pass, but that rejuvenation surgery had to be done,” Paatelainen says now.

“It was also a requirement of the Finnish Football Association, and rightly so. We had a great team and great players, but if the rejuvenation surgery is not done little by little, which was not done, then it had to be done with a pretty big hand.”

Mixu Paatelainen also received criticism as Huuhkajie’s coach. He considers it part of the profession. “Anyone who goes into coaching must have a tough enough chin to be able to accept criticism – no matter how harsh it is,” he says.

On the telephone Paatelainen also experienced dramatic moments at the end of his head coaching job. He was fired from Huuhkaj in June 2015, when a home loss to Hungary ruined his dreams of reaching the European Championships.

Paatelainen foresaw his fate. On the day of his dismissal, he told his son that he would see when the president of the Finnish Football Association Pertti Alaja calls and asks to talk to him. That’s what happened already in the afternoon.

“When I met Pera in the Football Association’s office, there were emotions, and those emotions took over the situation,” he recalls.

Paatelainen describes his own feeling as terrible. Alaja, on the other hand, told the coach about the decision of the Football Association’s board, with tears in his eyeslanywhere.

“We had a period where our results were not good. Anyone who honestly looked in the mirror knew that our results were not good,” Paatelainen emphasizes.

“When there is a bad period like this, the coach is weak, and usually the coach is then allowed to leave. That’s what happened to me, and there’s nothing to joke about. It’s a coach’s everyday life, and it’s cool.”

Paatelainen piloted Huuhkajat to 17 wins and 11 draws in 45 games. The winning percentage of 37.8 is the third best in the comparison of full-time coaches Antti Muurinen (47.2) and Markku Kanervan after (43.4).

The squealers there was a heated discussion about the position of the head coach last fall until the beginning of summer.

The Football Association publicly hung Kanerva on a loose log, pledged his fate and said that they had mapped out both domestic and foreign names to replace him. In the end, Kanerva got an extension contract.

How difficult is a situation like this for a coach?

“I don’t think it has been difficult at all for Rive, for example. Rive has been there for years and has done a great job developing the team,” Paatelainen answers.

“He has made the players who joined the A national team to develop and play for the team, and it has brought results. I think it was absolutely the right decision for Rive to continue working.”

Paatelainen says that he followed Huuhkaji closely. He has watched every game “with interest and thumbs up”.

“The last qualifiers didn’t go as well as the previous ones, but you have to be realistic and accept that. But Finnish football has moved forward with great strides,” he adds.

Mixu Paatelainen rejuvenated Huuhkaji by dropping Jari Litmanen from the national team. Huuhkaji’s players also changed after the European Championships, when for example Tim Sparv and Paulus Arajuuri were sidelined. “This will inevitably come up after certain years. Then you also have to accept that the results after the rejuvenation surgery are not necessarily the same as with the previous group of conkers,” he says.

As a child as a football country, Finland will still always give an equalizer to its bigger players, because with limited material it is difficult to break the score.

Paatelainen’s era and victories as a national team pilot were put into perspective when he was chosen as his successor Hans Backe lost all 11 of their matches at the helm of Huuhkajie.

“I don’t want to criticize the material under any circumstances, but that was the situation at the time. The coach works hard to ensure that the game is at a level where results can be obtained. If it doesn’t come, then things are bad.”

He emphasizes that he does not start criticizing other coaches, but only looks at his own time.

“But we have to say in the same breath that what we accomplished with the players was great. We controlled games, took games and created an incredible number of scoring opportunities,” he lists.

“However, we should have scored a lot more goals. At that time, we still didn’t have an experienced and raw finisher who scores goals from places. The players were just developing to that level.”

Paatelainen says that he remembers his time as Huuhkajie’s head coach with immense pride and gratitude.

Life abroad at the end of the 1980s was quite different from today, when communication was done by letter and landline instead of instant messaging. However, the level of demand on the professional courts was tough.

Paatelainen first cleared his way in Scotland. After that, he headed to England and became the first Finn to enter the Premier League. The lessons learned have helped him as a coach.

“When you have been in this situation yourself, you know how the player feels. It helps to deal with, understand and lead players, so maybe you know how to pull the right strings, which is really important.”

“The relationship between player and coach must be positive, constructive, sincere and honest. I’ve always been quite open-minded myself, and my knee didn’t start to give a little,” Paatelainen adds.

It helps as a coach of a small football country. The result has to be done with even weaker tools, because it is believed that the coach will take his team to prestigious competitions.

“This is the daily life of a coach in countries where there is no depth of quality in the players. The most important thing for success is that the game pieces are in order, i.e. the players are of a high standard,” says Paatelainen.

“If it’s not, then of course the coach will do everything he can to make the team successful, but the saying that a team is only as good as its worst player is true.”

Mixu Paatelainen packages his career so far in the biography written by Jukka Lyytinen. “We had nice moments with Juka. I was in Scotland and wherever, and Juka and I always talked for an hour or two every month,” he says.

Paatelainen has worked since the beginning of the year as a trainer for coaches in the Scottish Football Association. He has already worked as a technical observer for the European football association UEFA for years.

“Furthermore, I go to the training sessions or seminars of the football associations of different countries to give presentations about what today’s top football is like,” he says.

Paatelainen is happy that there are currently a good number of Finnish players abroad in big clubs and in key roles. He himself has settled in Scotland, where he went as a professional in 1987.

“When I played in England and France and came to Finland to coach Tepsi, I always came back to Scotland. It’s a pretty cool thing – someone has always drawn me back there.”

“I have to say that I’ve had a great time, and Scotland feels like home. Of course I’m Finnish and Finland is my dear motherland, but I’ve found a home there,” Paatelainen adds.

The bond with Scotland will be even stronger in the fall, because Paatelainen is getting married to his Scottish fiance Julien with. The couple met in Edinburgh.

“We have a wedding in St Andrews in Scotland. I look forward to it. We’ve been together for about seven years,” he says.

in Scotland also lives Paatelainen’s daughter, who is the youngest of his three children. Another daughter lives in London and son in Helsinki.

“When the children were small, we moved a lot, always to where I played. They have then found their own place, as if following those tracks,” he says.

The 57-year-old coach is also a grandfather these days. An enthusiastic smile spreads across Paatelainen’s face when he talks about his little-under-two-year-old granddaughter. A grandchild is clearly a big deal for a football person.

“Absolutely fantastic. Of course, it’s a shame that I live in Scotland and he lives in Helsinki, but every time I come to Finland, the first thing I do is go see my son Joelhis family and Lina Of course.”