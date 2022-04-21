Football Perparim Hetemaj expects HJK to be able to acknowledge the humiliation of his little brother years ago – “I know people demand a lot from me”

Perparim Hetemaj had time to think about quitting after he had reached his target in Italy. In the end, returning to HJK was a natural decision for him after a career abroad.

Helsinki New acquisition of the football club Perparim Hetemaj35, is ready for real action in Veikkausliiga.

“I know people demand a lot from me, and I also demand a lot from myself. I wouldn’t come here if I didn’t feel like I could really give something away, ”Hetemaj said at a news conference Thursday.

Head coach Toni Koskela of course, he decides when Hetemaj will be put on the field, but he’s fine even for Saturday’s home game against Inter. It also shows that he has played 30 matches this season in Serie B in Reggina Calcio, Italy.

Hetemaj stated that it would take him time to get used to the new playmates, the game system and the playing platform of Töölö Stadium. Based on Thursday’s practice, it looks like he would be in the opening lineup for Saturday’s home game.

Hetemaj once left the world at the age of 19 from HJK. He first moved to AEK Athens, where he got to play in the Champions League for four matches. The road then led through the Dutch Twente to Brescia and Chievo Verona, Italy, where he rose to become captain and companion legend. For the last few years he played in Benevento and Reggina.

Hetemaj has signed a contract with HJK for the seasons 2022-2023, and the contract still has an option for the period 2024. He expects the so-called water language to meet certain players in the Veikkausliiga. A little brother playing in SJK, Mehmet Hetemaj’n encounter is one of the most important matches.

Hetemaj last met his brother on the field in Greece in the spring of 2009. That’s when his little brother, who played for Thrasyvoulos, put the ball in front of his big brother’s team AEK in Athens. It left a good but bitter memory and will have to be confirmed this season in a match against SJK.

There are others he looks forward to meeting. Interis playing Petteri Forsellin with whom he often engages in a good-natured verbal twist on social media. Lynx playing Petteri Pennasen with Hetemaj shared a history of Twente. Timo Furuholmin he would have liked to face, but Furuholm, who played for Inter, had time to end his career.

“Fair I was thinking of returning to Finland for a very long time, when I got the last goal in Italy, 300 matches in Serie A. At that point, I was thinking a little bit about all the options, even quitting. I was close to coming to HJK last year. But I was told that it would be worthwhile to play abroad for as long as that career lasts, because after returning home, you would no longer be able to go abroad. ”

“I would still have had the opportunity to continue in Italy, but I wanted to come back because I had more motivation to play here.”

Hetemaj has had a long and respectable career abroad. Now he can set the right example for the young players in the Club.

“I live the way I’ve seen more experienced players work. I take good care of myself and know what professionalism is. It’s a whole different thing than I thought it was when I went abroad. ”

Move He got to Finland a little earlier, and he was able to move in the spring before the summer transfer time.

“My sister had a baby a few weeks ago and I was here a few days off. Aki Riihilahti put a message then. I got the feeling that now would be a better time to come. ”

“When I left HJK, I said I wanted to come back and win the Finnish championship. I have only represented the Club in Finland since HJK-Malmi, and if I can choose some kind of termination, then this is good for me. ”

He is missing the Finnish championship. The timing of the transfer also involved a young midfielder Santeri Väänänen injury. HJK’s midfield now has an order for the defending midfielder, and Hetemaj is likely to take his place.

HJK head coach Toni Koskela told a news conference that some gambling issues have been discussed with Hetemaj. According to Koskela, Hetemaj is a versatile player, “who has been able to perform winning games in various roles”.

After the press conference, Hetemaj immediately started work. In the locker room, he received applauding applause.

HJK-Inter on Saturday at 3 pm at Töölö Bolt Arena.

Perparim Hetemaj Born in Skënderaj, Kosovo in December 1986.

HJK midfielder.

Other clubs: AEK Athens, Apollon Pontou, Twente Enchede FC, Brescia Calcio, Chievo Verona, Benevento Calcio, Reggina 1914.

Played 300 games and scored eight goals in Serie A.

67 matches and one goal in Serie B.

33 matches and one goal in the Veikkausliiga.

49 matches and four goals in the Finnish A national team.

