Football | Perparim Hetemaj ended his career in a memorable way

Perparim Hetemaj shot the ball through the post from the penalty kick in the extra time of the last match of his career, when HJK lost to the Greek team Paok.

Perparim Hetemaj ended his long and handsome career in a memorable way on Thursday.

Hetemaj scored HJK's second goal from the penalty spot in the last match of the Conference League group stage. However, the Greek Paok took the victory on his home ground with goals 4–2.

HJK took the lead already in the sixth minute of the match Bojan Radulovic on the finish line. However, the club's management melted down, as it did a few times earlier this season.

Paokin Magomed Ozdoen tied the score 1-1 in the 37th minute of the match and in the second period the Greek team scored three goals.

The match however, the most memorable hit was seen in extra time. HJK received a penalty kick and coached his last match in HJK Toni Korkeakunnas assigned Hetemaj, who was playing his last match of his career, to shoot

And what a goal Hetemaj scored. The millimeter-precise placement went through the left post of Paok's goal.

HJK's balance remained two draw points from the six group stage matches of the Conference League. He got both of them in matches against the Scottish team Aberdeen.