Football Perparim Hetemaj begins the 10th Serie A season of his career: “At this age, you have to try two things more terribly to do things better”

In his series opening, Benevento will face Sampdoria away.

Perparim Hetemaj, 33, was already one of the toughest Finnish professionals in European series. On Saturday, he will once again make Finnish football history when he begins his tenth Serie A season in Italy.

Hetemaj will play for the rising team Benevento Calcio, who will start his season with a away match against Sampdoria in Genoa. Hetemaj says he is proud of his tenth major season in Italy.

“I can’t say I didn’t think this would happen because I always demand a lot from myself. I have not seen why this could not happen. When thinking of my family stories and starting points, I’m really proud of. I want to get 300 games full in Serie A, that’s my next goal, ”Hetemaj told HS on the way to the airport before the team’s flight to Genoa.

Hetemaj played his first Serie A season 2010-2011 in Brescia and then eight in Chievo Verona. He currently has a wound in 268 Serie A matches. So he could reach the limit of 300 matches in the beginning season if everything went to the button.

“I want to stay healthy and keep my level. That is the first starting point. Nothing is free. If I succeed in those things mentioned above, there will probably be games too, ”Hetemaj said.

Italian legend Filippo Inzaghin coached by Benevento Calcio won the 2019–2020 season in Serie B and earned a direct promotion to the main series. The season only ended on August 20, so there was an exceptionally short time between the seasons. It shortened the players ’vacation and at the same time also the training period.

Benevento had a couple of weeks of training during which the team trained at a camp in Austria. Normally, the training period would have been a month long.

“The training season is quite a talk, but I’ve gotten used to it too during my career, and I’ve started to enjoy it. It wakes up tired and goes to sleep tired. In the morning I had my own physical training first and then an hour and a half workout with the team. There was lunch at noon, then a few hours of rest and finally evening workouts with ball training. It was dinner at eight. ”

Hetemaj says he is in decent condition, but not yet in the best possible condition. Practice games have run out due to the corona pandemic, so he hasn’t been able to play full matches lately. He says staying fit requires a lot both physically and mentally.

In Italy has introduced a few years ago rules to secure its own player production. Teams must have four players who have been in the club for three years between the ages of 16 and 21 and another four players who have been in the Italian club before the age of 21. That means there are even fewer seats in Serie A for experienced, foreign players like Hetemaj.

“It also takes a lot to get on the team’s roster. With more age, I am no longer an investment in the team. Teams always try to look for younger players of the same level. At this age, you have to try two things more terribly to do things better. ”

Benevento, which aims to survive in the main series, has 28 contract players. 23 players will be nominated for the team on match days. Of the three pitches in midfield, he fights with seven other players.

“This is a professional sport. I do not choose by any means. You have to demand a lot from yourself, and it’s kind of not easy when there’s nothing more to prove. The weight needs to stay under control and stay focused. You would like to take chocolate or order pizza, but keep disciplined. The competition is fierce in this profession. ”

Hetemaj has begun his career in recent years to eat vegetarianly.

“I have clearly reduced eating meat, and I eat it maybe once a week. When traveling, you have to eat meat if you want protein, when hotels may not have otherwise suitable food. ”

Hetemaj says he plays this wound season by season. Where your career takes you in the future depends on what kind of projects you come across.

“I don’t have to do anything with this wound that I don’t want to do. As long as the curds are enough, I can watch what happens. At some point you have to come to Finland. ”

Hetemaj, who played 49 A-national matches in the Finnish shirt, announced the end of his national team career in January 2018. Nevertheless, there has been speculation in the public from time to time on his return to the national team.

You have finished on the national team, but in some circumstances would you be willing to return to the national team if the head coach Markku Kanerva would need you and want you back?

“First of all, I don’t see a need to think about that thing right now. I feel good and feel good, and I feel good in the body. Let’s see what can happen in principle. One has to look a little at what that situation is. There is nothing new to say at the moment. ”

Ruutu.fi will show the Sampdoria-Benevento match starting at 18.50.