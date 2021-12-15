Football Perhaps the fastest run out in history: The goalkeeper got a red card before the match started

Jean Fernandes was blatantly laughing after that horrible attempt quite honestly we can only agree.

Football The first round of the Paraguayan supercup got a surprising turnaround on Sunday before the opening whistle. Brazilian goalkeeper for Cerro Porteño Jean Fernandes got a red card, or a straight draw, before the match was played for a second.

Var video checking was used in the match. The referee had no doubts and he gave a penalty in favor of var. The referee had no doubts and he gave a penalty in favor of Fernandes.

The referee made a quick decision: a red card.

The activities of the goalkeeper and the referee can be seen in a news clip from an Argentine TV company published on Youtube.

After the match, goalkeeper Fernandes said News.in-24.com according to his Instagram update that Olimpia supporters had thrown all sorts of stuff at him, including fireworks. He said he made a gesture to the supporters, with a cross in hand, a gesture known in Brazil.

“A player named Gerson made such a mark. It is called ‘vapo’. I don’t know what the referee thought. This is tough. It was a misunderstanding, ”Fernandes writes.

Fernades is right, at least with regard to Gerson, and the fact that “Vapo Vapo” ventilation is well known in Brazil. According to News.in-24.com, “Vapo” symbolically “executes an opponent”.

The match itself ended in a 3-1 victory for Olympia.