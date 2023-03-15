Football | Pep Guardiola’s decision prevented Erling Haaland from breaking Lionel Messi’s record

Haaland scored five goals in less than an hour, but getting the Champions League record would have required one more goal.

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Braut Erling Haaland was in a wild mood in Tuesday night’s Champions League match.

Haaland scored five goals as City beat RB Leipzig 7-0 in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Haaland has now scored 39 goals in 35 matches for City this season. By reading this, Haaland is already rewriting Manchester City’s history, because no City player has scored so many goals in one season – and there are still more than two months left in the season.

Haaland broke a reasonably old record, because by Tommy Johnson the goal record was from the season 1928–1929.

Haaland also had the chance to take the single-game Champions League goals record. With his five goals, he shares the record Lionel Messi’s and Luiz Adriano with.

Messi scored five goals in 2012 for FC Barcelona against Leverkusen and Adriano in 2014 against Shakhtar Donetsk against Bate Borisov.

Haaland’s The fifth goal came in the 57th minute of the match, so he would have had plenty of time to score the sixth goal. City manager Pep Guardiola however, replaced the Norwegian in the 64th minute.

“I told him [Guardiolalle]that I would like to do a double hat-trick, but what can I do with that,” Haaland commented on his benching after the match, according to news agency AFP.

Guardiola joked after the match that the star forward’s “life would be boring” if he broke all the records before he was even 23 years old.

In Guardiola’s opinion, there is a clear explanation for Haaland’s high number of goals on Tuesday night compared to, for example, the goalless matches in the Premier League against Manchester United and Tottenham.

“He had 30 or 35 touches on the ball. This is what we’re looking for, because when you participate in the match defensively and offensively, it’s better when you get into a goal-scoring situation,” Guardiola stated.

“He can do this, but scoring goals is difficult if you don’t touch the ball for 40 or 50 minutes.”

City continues to the quarterfinals with a combined score of 8–1.

